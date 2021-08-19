coronavirus new york city

Masks in schools tops agenda ahead of start of classes

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Masks in schools tops agenda ahead of start of classes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With the start of the school year fast approaching, the safety of students and teachers has taken center stage in New York.

New York State is not expected to mandate that students get vaccinated, but they will have to wear a mask no matter what district you're in.

Incoming Governor Kathy Hochul, touring the Louis Armstrong School in Queens Wednesday, once again called for a statewide mask mandate in schools.

That's already in place in New York City.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would leave it up to local districts to make their own rules, saying he didn't have the authority after the legislature stripped him of his emergency COVID powers.

ALSO READ | Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul pushes for mask wearing in schools
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said students won't be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as they return to class.



But Hochul disagrees.

"Mask mandates is something that the Department of Health has the authority to call for," Hochul said. "They have that authority now. I will assess whether that is called for. But I believe we will need mask mandates for children to go back to schools. And that will have to be universal. It will be statewide."

As for vaccinations in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio says they will continue to encourage, but not mandate.



One reason?

56 percent of 12-17 year olds have already gotten their first shot.

The city is offering at-home vaccinations and giving out $100 dollars per person as incentive.

Meaning, if you have kids, back-to-school shopping is paid for.

ALSO READ | Parents charged after baby left in hot car outside mall on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

A mother and father are facing charges after police say they left their baby in a locked car in the parking lot of a mall in Nassau County.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtheducationhospitalkathy hochul
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations at highest point in 6 months
NYC comptroller releases scathing report on city's response to COVID
Incoming Governor Hochul pushes for mask wearing in schools
COVID Updates: 500 people a day dying from COVID in US
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Henri expected to become hurricane affecting Northeast
AccuWeather: Warm and humid with spot showers
9 hospitalized in cluster of Legionnaires' disease in NYC
NYC comptroller releases scathing report on city's response to COVID
Shocking video of gun battle outside building in Astoria
Possible tornado in Montgomery County
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations at highest point in 6 months
Show More
23 New York City Council members call for doubling dirt bike fines
Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in New Jersey
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
Man badly injured in hatchet attack at ATM
Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News