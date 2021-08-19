Masks in schools tops agenda ahead of start of classes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10959951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said students won't be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as they return to class.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With the start of the school year fast approaching, the safety of students and teachers has taken center stage in New York.New York State is not expected to mandate that students get vaccinated, but they will have to wear a mask no matter what district you're in.Incoming Governor Kathy Hochul, touring the Louis Armstrong School in Queens Wednesday, once again called for a statewide mask mandate in schools.That's already in place in New York City.Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would leave it up to local districts to make their own rules, saying he didn't have the authority after the legislature stripped him of his emergency COVID powers.But Hochul disagrees."Mask mandates is something that the Department of Health has the authority to call for," Hochul said. "They have that authority now. I will assess whether that is called for. But I believe we will need mask mandates for children to go back to schools. And that will have to be universal. It will be statewide."As for vaccinations in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio says they will continue to encourage, but not mandate.One reason?56 percent of 12-17 year olds have already gotten their first shot.The city is offering at-home vaccinations and giving out $100 dollars per person as incentive.Meaning, if you have kids, back-to-school shopping is paid for.