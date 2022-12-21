Mega Millions jackpot now at $510M after no big winner in Tuesday's drawing

The $510 million prize is the second largest Mega Millions jackpot this year.

Here's a good way to pay off your holiday gifts!

This upcoming Friday, lottery players will have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot, which has risen to over half a billion dollars.

The jackpot rose since nobody won in Tuesday night's drawing.

The $510 million prize is the second largest Mega Millions jackpot this year.

You can watch Friday's drawing on Channel 7 before Eyewitness News at 11.

RELATED | Watch 'Healthy for the Holidays' - protecting yourself and your family from COVID, flu and RSV

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.