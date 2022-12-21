Mega Millions jackpot now at $510M after no big winner in Tuesday's drawing

Here's a good way to pay off your holiday gifts!
This upcoming Friday, lottery players will have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot, which has risen to over half a billion dollars.
The jackpot rose since nobody won in Tuesday night's drawing.
The $510 million prize is the second largest Mega Millions jackpot this year.
You can watch Friday's drawing on Channel 7 before Eyewitness News at 11.
