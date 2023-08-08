Mega Millions drawing tonight 8/8/23: Jackpot of $1.55 billion up for grabs

Tuesday night's $1.55 billion jackpot is in line to be the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A potentially record-shattering jackpot is on the line in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

An estimated $1.55 billion is up for grabs. That's in line to be the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, but we won't know for sure until Tuesday's numbers are drawn.

There have been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot in April.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

In the August 4 drawing, there were 5,331,114 winning tickets at all prize levels. Nine tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize. Two are worth $2 million each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X for this drawing; they were sold in Michigan and Tennessee.

Another Match 5-winning ticket was sold in Tennessee for the standard $1 million second-tier prize. Six other tickets also win $1 million, one each in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma and Texas.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawings on abc7NY.com/lottery on Tuesday and Friday nights at 10:59.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $774.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit nylottery.ny.gov

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

