Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at Bronx deli

The New York Lottery announced Saturday that one second prize ticket for the October 15 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Bronx.
The ticket, worth a guaranteed $1,000,000, was purchased at 1086 Luna Deli, located at 1086 Boston Rd in Morrisania.
Runner-up winners correctly match all five white ping pong balls, but not the yellow Mega Ball.
The Mega Millions drawing is televised on Channel 7 every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
You can also watch the drawing live on our website and app.
