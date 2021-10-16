mega millions

Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at Bronx deli

By Eyewitness News
$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Bronx bodega

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A lottery player who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a bodega in the Bronx is now a millionaire!

The New York Lottery announced Saturday that one second prize ticket for the October 15 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Bronx.

The ticket, worth a guaranteed $1,000,000, was purchased at 1086 Luna Deli, located at 1086 Boston Rd in Morrisania.

RELATED | Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
WATCH the October 4 Powerball drawing



Runner-up winners correctly match all five white ping pong balls, but not the yellow Mega Ball.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised on Channel 7 every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

You can also watch the drawing live on our website and app.


----------
