4 Mega Millions tickets sold in NY won $1M in Friday the 13th drawing

Even though only one person won the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion, four tickets in New York won $1 million. Not too shabby.

Those winning tickets were sold on the East Side of Manhattan, in Long Island City, Newburgh, and Plainview.

The players who won $1 million matched the first five balls, but missed the Mega ball.

There were 14 other tickets that won $1 million nationwide.

Up in Maine, the owner of Hometown Gas and Grill in Lebanon is anxious to see who bought the lucky ticket from his store.

"Your wheels start turning. Once I got the news from the lottery commission early this morning. Right after, I checked my own tickets. I'm excited to find out who it is. Hopefully it's a local who can sure put it to good use," Fred Cotreau said.

If the winner chooses the cash option for their jackpot prize, they'll still get a whopping $724.6 million.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won on October 14, when a $502 million prize was shared by winning tickets in California and Florida.

This 26-drawing jackpot run ends with a bang, with 7,072,832 winning tickets across all nine prize tiers in the January 13 drawing alone, including the jackpot-winning ticket. Fourteen tickets matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million. In addition to those four in New York, two were sold in California, and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The chances of winning a Mega Millions drawing are slim at one in nearly 303 million.

Friday night's jackpot win is the seventh on a Friday the 13th since the game began in 2002, and the first on such a day since October 2017.

Michigan has been particularly lucky with Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th, winning four of them (June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017). That 2017 jackpot was shared with a winner in Rhode Island. Other jackpots on Friday the 13th have been won in New York (March 2009) and Ohio (November 2015). None of them, however, came close in size to the estimated $1.35 billion won this time.

Thanks to those moves, nine of the top 10 largest lottery prizes have been won since 2017.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America's largest and most profitable, contributing billions of dollars to help support education in New York State.

Revenue is distributed to local school districts by the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education. According to the New York lottery, the formula takes into account both a school district's size and its income level; larger, lower-income school districts receive proportionately larger shares of Lottery school funding.

For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit nylottery.ny.gov..

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

