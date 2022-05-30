Memorial Day: Summer-like weather draws crowds to Tri-State area beaches

Picture perfect weather with lots of sun and temperatures nearing 90 degrees drew beachgoers out to Jones Beach State Park bright and early.
This week, Nassau County announced that it was increasing waterway patrols and urging boaters to refrain from drinking and driving.
NEW YORK CITY
On Sunday, Orchard Beach in the Bronx was once again filled with colorful beach umbrellas.
New York City's beaches officially opened to swimming for the summer season on Saturday.
Lifeguards will be on duty at the city's eight public beaches daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swimming is unsafe and strictly prohibited at all other times.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut's beaches have proved popular this holiday weekend with many of them closing due to their parking lots filling up.
The state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is providing updates on its Twitter account.
