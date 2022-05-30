Community & Events

Memorial Day: Summer-like weather draws crowds to Tri-State area beaches

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Summer-like weather draws crowds to area beaches

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Despite sky-high gas prices and chilly ocean water, many people traveled to beaches across the Tri-State area to enjoy a summer-like Memorial Day.

Picture perfect weather with lots of sun and temperatures nearing 90 degrees drew beachgoers out to Jones Beach State Park bright and early.

This week, Nassau County announced that it was increasing waterway patrols and urging boaters to refrain from drinking and driving.

NEW YORK CITY

On Sunday, Orchard Beach in the Bronx was once again filled with colorful beach umbrellas.

New York City's beaches officially opened to swimming for the summer season on Saturday.

Lifeguards will be on duty at the city's eight public beaches daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swimming is unsafe and strictly prohibited at all other times.

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut's beaches have proved popular this holiday weekend with many of them closing due to their parking lots filling up.

The state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is providing updates on its Twitter account.

ALSO READ | 4 arrested during Memorial Day weekend impaired driving crackdown

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Suffolk County are making an example of drivers who should not be on the road.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscollege pointnew york cityqueenshuntingtonsuffolk countybeachesveteransmilitaryjones beachmemorial day
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day ceremonies honor fallen service members
AccuWeather: Summery Memorial Day
Man attacks 13-year-old boy with bike on Long Island
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns
Father, 12-year-old son save 4-year-old boy who jumped into pool
'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
Show More
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
21 dead after plane crashes in Nepal mountains
Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City
18 injured after scare at Barclays Center sends crowd into panic
More TOP STORIES News