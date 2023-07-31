Police thwart 'potential mass shooting' outside Hebrew school in Memphis: Authorities

Memphis police said they responded to calls of an alleged gunman outside a Hebrew school and shot and arrested the suspect after he fled the scene.

The unidentified suspect was shot during a traffic stop, police said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Officers in Memphis said they shot and arrested an armed man who allegedly opened fire outside a Hebrew school in Memphis on Monday.

Police responded to 911 calls from Margolin Hebrew Academy around 12:11 p.m. CT of a gunman outside of the school, according to officials.

The unidentified suspect allegedly tried to gain entry into the school and opened fire outside of the campus when he couldn't get in, assistant police chief Don Crowe told reporters at a news conference.

A screengrab from the school's security footage, obtained by ABC News, showed the suspect going through the school's pre-entrance doors.

"Thankfully that school had a great safety procedure process in place and avoided anyone being harmed or injured at that scene," he said.

The suspect fled the scene in a maroon truck, but school officials were able to provide officers with images of the suspect and a description of his vehicle, Crowe said.

Officers were soon able to locate the suspect's vehicle and were able to conduct a traffic stop three miles from the school, according to Crowe.

The suspect allegedly exited the vehicle with a handgun in his hand, and an officer shot him, Crowe said. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the police.

Crowe declined to give details about what prompted the officer to fire his weapon or if the suspect fired any shots during the traffic stop, citing the ongoing investigation.

Memphis Police said in a statement that their officers "mitigated a potential mass shooting situation."

"I personally truly believe we prevented a tragedy," Crowe said.

Two weeks ago, Memphis police said they prevented a mass shooting attack where a 28-year-old suspect was allegedly plotting to shoot people who were leaving an event at the FedExForum.

Although police didn't immediately provide specifics about the alleged plot, rapper Yo Gotti claimed on social media that his annual birthday bash performance at the Forum was the target.

ABC News' Kerem Inal and Christopher Looft contributed to this report.