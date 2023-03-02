Dr. Alduann Tartt addresses mental health in the Black community and sheds light on the factors contributing to a rise in suicide rates among African-Americans between the ages of 25 and 34.

Here and Now: Mental Health Care and the Black Community

NEW YORK -- In Sandra Bookman's Here and Now interview with Dr. Alduann Tartt, he addresses mental health in the Black community and sheds light on the factors contributing to a rise in suicide rates among African-Americans between the ages of 25 and 34.

Dr. Tartt is a psychologist, minister, speaker, media host and author. He manages a thriving psychology practice in Georgia, conducts marriage trainings and is a licensed and ordained minister at Word of Faith Family Cathedral.

Dr. Tartt is a graduate of Morehouse College and is the youngest African-American to receive his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Michigan. Dr. Tartt is also a recipient of the NAACP award for a lifetime of work in counseling youth, couples and families.