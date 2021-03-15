coronavirus long island

COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns taking toll on mental health

COVID-19 News and Information
By
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- After a year of lockdowns, isolation, life-altering changes, and loss, there are now growing concerns about a secondary pandemic of mental health.

According to the American Psychological Association, nearly half of adults reported their stress level had increased during the pandemic and 61% said they experienced unwanted weight changes.

They are common symptoms for those struggling to cope with mental health challenges.

Then there's the stress of adjusting to life once the pandemic ends. For example, when will you feel comfortable in a crowd again?

RELATED | NYC keeping 24/7 vaccine centers open, despite state hours decreasing

"I was intubated for a total of 39 days," COVID survivor Brian Jaffe said. "My heart failed 3 times, and I needed CPR."

Jaffe, 54, kept fighting, and he was saved at St. Francis Hospital last year.

Health care heroes and family cheered him on as he was released, but what's next?

Jaffe said he is eternally grateful to be alive, but he's had two surgeries and three hospital stays since.

"It took a severe, severe, toll on my family, on myself," he said.



New York is bracing itself to get back to normal, but what will normal be for people like Jaffe?

"Normal would be not having to worry about, if I'm going out with my wife, if I have enough oxygen in the tank," he said.

He joined a support group with Emerge Rehabilitation and Nursing run by registered nurse Lisa Penziner, who tells us she's seeing all types of PTSD right now -- and not only from those who were sick. The normalcy we're all craving can be terrifying at the same time.

"Walking around without masks, they're afraid to get together," Penziner said. "They're afraid to go out to the stores. They don't wanna be near other people."

RELATED | Support group helps COVID-19 survivors on Long Island dealing with lingering issues

So what's the first way to make progress? Small steps, experts say. You can start by leaving your home for 10 minutes at a time, then working your way up.

But also, they say to embrace the concept of bouncing forward instead of bouncing back.

"There actually have been many lessons learned during the pandemic," Northwell Health psychiatrist Dr. Victor Fornari said. "And by necessity, a lot of things have shifted."

So whether it's handwashing, heat lamps, or working from home, experts say this new normal will work because even for those who nearly lost their lives, the worst is hopefully over.

The challenge now is how to go on living our best lives in the future.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Emerge COVID-19 support group.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyroslynreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth caremental health
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: Scientists concerned over NY's 'escape variant'
Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach to kick off summer once again!
COVID Updates: Travel increase in US as states ease restrictions
COVID Updates: 15M more NYers to become candidates for vaccine on May 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Year Everything Changed: The Road Ahead
40 indicted in drug trafficking ring that included 2 LI day cares
COVID Updates: Scientists concerned over NY's 'escape variant'
Dealing with the emotional, academic toll of the pandemic as students head back to class
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Tourists, jobs expected to return to NYC soon
Asian Americans told to 'go back to China' in racist rant in NYC
Show More
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19
Puppies seized from store accused of selling sick dogs
AccuWeather: There's some snow in the forecast
Connecticut to accelerate vaccine schedule, expanding to all adults over 16
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
More TOP STORIES News