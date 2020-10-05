ABC7 Unite: Big donation aims to expand diversity among Met museum interns

The gift allows the museum to be more inclusive when it comes to hiring interns.
These entry-level positions went to the sons and daughters of the wealthy in the past, meaning to find a job in the arts, you had to know somebody who knew somebody.
It's no wonder major cultural institutions suffered from a lack of diversity, but in New York City, the Met is working to change that.
ABC7 Unite: Music mogul launches 'Unlock Her Potential' mentorship program
The largest art museum in the U.S. is open again, with protocols in place to ensure visitors stay safe while the pandemic continues. Given the challenging times, a recent gift to the Met of $5 million was especially welcome -- but the cash won't go to buy more art on the walls.
It's an investment in people like Jati Baeza.
"The internship at the Met was something that was life changing for me," she said.
In 2008, Baeza was in the forefront of a move to make the art world more diverse. She says making sure interns are paid is key to this effort.
"Frankly, I would've done it without being paid for it," she said. "But the reality is there are just so many kids who just don't have that option."
Enter Adrienne Arsht, who donated part of her fortune to ensure the interns would always be paid.
"Somebody is given that first step up that puts them on an even playing field with so many others," she said. "Then the future for them is so bright, and the future for me is enhanced."
ABC7 Unite: Newark launches $100 million fund' for Black, Latinx business owners
Arsht also insists these entry-level jobs must no longer be reserved just for the elite.
"(People need) to realize that they just don't have to go back to the usual sources," she said. "There are other superb ways and places to find terrific talent."
Outreach backed with millions of dollars can be a powerful tool.
"When you think about a field like the arts that needs diversifying to the extent that it does, this is something that really breaks down barriers for students to have opportunities they might not otherwise be afforded," Baeza said.
Two huge banners outside the Met urge visitors to "Dream Together," and the big money being spent to make a career in the arts more accessible ensures that more people will be able to pursue their dreams.
MORE ABC 7 UNITE
See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite
SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS
Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive
RESOURCES
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube