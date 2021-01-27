Coronavirus NY: Cuomo to lift some restrictions as feds address vaccine supply issues

coronavirus new york

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are expecting to hear from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo today on the lifting of COVID restrictions in some of the state's orange and yellow zone micro-clusters.

But in New York City, Cuomo has already said restrictions are not going to change, leaving restaurants without indoor dining for the foreseeable future.

That has restaurant owners in the city up in arms. The New York City Hospitality Alliance says it will be filing lawsuits.

COVID NEWS | COVID rates drop, but no relief for NYC restaurants
Regarding vaccine supplies, Cuomo says the state is essentially out of COVID-19 vaccine until it gets another shipment later this week.

But if you have an appointment, you should still show up, because your dose been already accounted for.

The supply issues that have been plaguing vaccination sites around the state and across the nation are now being addressed at the federal level.

About 16 percent more doses per week are expected to start arriving in each state soon.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
In New York, that translates to roughly 40,000 additional doses each week, for a total of 290,000.

New Jersey will be getting an additional 16,000 doses a week.

The Biden Administration has also promised that each state will now know weeks in advance how many doses they will receive, allowing them to schedule appointments accordingly.

The president announced yesterday that the U.S. has secured 200 million additional doses from Moderna and Pfizer.

Those are not expected until June.

