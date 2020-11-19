coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New York adds micro-cluster zones, but COVID positivity rate drops

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York will add new micro-cluster zones or expand the current zones in Westchester, Rockland, and Orange counties, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

Gov. Cuomo said the overall positivity rate in the Mid-Hudson region is 3.8%, but there are some higher areas within the region.

In Rockland, the current yellow zone is being expanded to include Pearl River, West Haverstraw, Stony Point, and Suffern.

In Orange County, the state is adding a yellow zone around Newburgh, New Windsor, Middletown, and Highland Falls.

A yellow zone is also being added in Westchester County which will include New Rochelle, Ossining, Tarrytown, Yonkers, and Peekskill.

Also Read: Tiny owl found inside Rockefeller Christmas tree after 3 days with no food or water
EMBED More News Videos

The little owl has since been appropriately renamed Rockefeller as it receives the TLC needed to recover.



The state's micro-cluster zone strategy is meant to implement targeted restrictions to minimize the overall impact on the economy.

Gov. Cuomo said it also serves as a warning sign for communities.

"New Rochelle is a yellow zone. To the people in New Rochelle, I'm not saying there's a problem in Essex, I'm not saying there's a problem in Suffolk, I'm saying there's a problem in your backyard in New Rochelle. So I hope that gets your attention because it's your community, it's your block and this is personal to you. And I think that helps get people's attention," Cuomo said.

Despite these concerning developments, the state overall moved in a positive direction in terms of its COVID-19 positivity rate.

Cuomo said the statewide daily positivity rate was 2.7%, down from 3.4% the day before.

MORE NEWS | 33-year-old uses martial arts to stop attempted kidnapping in Madison Square Park
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on a professional fighter who used his martial arts expertise to stop an attempted kidnapping at Madison Square Park this month.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkrockland countywestchester countyorange countyhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Outraged parents, lawmakers lash out over NYC school closure
Coronavirus Live Updates: Hospitals overwhelmed, inmates help morgues
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
NYC schools closure could be 1st domino in reopening rollback
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC schools closure could be 1st domino in reopening rollback
Woman pushed onto subway tracks by emotionally disturbed person, officials say
Ex-NYC teacher accused of molesting girl facing child porn charges
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
Outraged parents, lawmakers lash out over NYC school closure
Father gets lightning bolt haircut to match son's scars
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Show More
NJ high school winter sports competition to begin after New Year
Cute, tiny owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
Coronavirus Live Updates: Hospitals overwhelmed, inmates help morgues
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
With NYC schools closed, city providing free meals for kids, adults
More TOP STORIES News