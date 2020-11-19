Coronavirus News: New York adds micro-cluster zones, but COVID positivity rate drops

Gov. Cuomo said the overall positivity rate in the Mid-Hudson region is 3.8%, but there are some higher areas within the region.
In Rockland, the current yellow zone is being expanded to include Pearl River, West Haverstraw, Stony Point, and Suffern.
In Orange County, the state is adding a yellow zone around Newburgh, New Windsor, Middletown, and Highland Falls.
A yellow zone is also being added in Westchester County which will include New Rochelle, Ossining, Tarrytown, Yonkers, and Peekskill.
The state's micro-cluster zone strategy is meant to implement targeted restrictions to minimize the overall impact on the economy.
Gov. Cuomo said it also serves as a warning sign for communities.
"New Rochelle is a yellow zone. To the people in New Rochelle, I'm not saying there's a problem in Essex, I'm not saying there's a problem in Suffolk, I'm saying there's a problem in your backyard in New Rochelle. So I hope that gets your attention because it's your community, it's your block and this is personal to you. And I think that helps get people's attention," Cuomo said.
Despite these concerning developments, the state overall moved in a positive direction in terms of its COVID-19 positivity rate.
Cuomo said the statewide daily positivity rate was 2.7%, down from 3.4% the day before.
