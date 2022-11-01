Midterm elections are 1 week away as race for NY governor heats up

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- All eyes are on the New York governor race as midterm elections are just one week away.

Candidates running for office are entering the home stretch as we inch closer to Election Day and the race tightens.

Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul will be out at subway stations, including the Gun Hill Road subway station in the Bronx later Tuesday morning.

Just one stop in her busy schedule. She also has a big rally Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

Hochul was in Harlem Monday night speaking about gun control and crime.

The governor called out opponent Republican representative Lee Zeldin for not having a plan to back up his promises to tackle crime.

"Don't come here today and tell us you got a tough-on-crime plan that's just soft and squishy on guns," Hochul said. "We've been in the streets. We've been focusing on this the entire time I've been governor and we're going to continue focusing on it."

Meanwhile, Zeldin recognized voter anxiety about crime could make the difference in this race.

He's accused his opponent of not doing enough to fight back against crime.

He has events in Suffolk county and Staten Island Tuesday.

"I will declare a crime emergency here in the state of New York," Zeldin said. " We are going to do what many said was impossible."

Both candidates are campaigning alongside big party names.

Zeldin with the last Republican New York Governor George Pataki. Governor Hochul with former President Barack Obama.

