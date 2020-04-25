Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Military saliva testing lab set to launch in Washington DC

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON D.C. (WABC) -- A military saliva testing lab is set to launch Saturday in the nation's capital.

The supervised but self-administered saliva tests are gaining in interest.

Public health advocates say if done properly, the tests could be as effective and much easier to perform than the intrusive nasal swabs done by medical workers who need to be covered in PPE.

The $13 million testing facility is funded by the U.S. Air Force with the goal of conducting 50,000 tests daily.

