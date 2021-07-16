coronavirus new jersey

Monster Jam returns as MetLife Stadium's 1st 100% capacity event since pandemic began

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

MetLife Stadium to welcome back crowds for Monster Jam Saturday

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Despite concerns over rising COVID cases, Monster Jam returns to New Jersey Saturday as MetLife Stadiums first 100% full capacity event since the pandemic began.

The event will have the largest capacity in the Tri-State Area in well over a year.

Spectators will not be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination.

Tailgating will also be allowed.

ALSO READ | Teen from Long Island is 1st known practicing Orthodox Jew drafted by MLB
EMBED More News Videos

Jacob Steinmetz is the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected by a major league team, going in the third round to Arizona.


They are the same protocols that have been put in place for upcoming New York Jets and Giants games.

Monster Jam, with more fans than any concerts or sports thus far, promises to be an action-packed motorsports experience for entire families.

Drivers in 12,000 pound trucks will go head to head for points in freestyle, skills and racing competitions -- with fans being able to vote for their favorites right from their seat.

The high-octane experience features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement, with fan favorites such as Grave Digger, Megalodon, Max-D, Bakugan Dragonoid, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, and Monster Energy scheduled to compete.

Reporters were offered a preview ahead of the event, invited to truck practice in East Rutherford on Friday.

ALSO TRENDING | Some Aveeno, Neutrogena sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces
EMBED More News Videos

Some sunscreen samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.


Tickets for both the MetLife Stadium and The Prudential Center events are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportseast rutherfordbergen countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseymetlife stadiumnew jersey newsmonster jam
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: 1,000 new cases every hour in the US
Restaurants take part in NJ food expo to help regain financial footing
COVID Updates: Cases double as Delta variant spreads
COVID Updates: Concern about Delta variant and children
TOP STORIES
Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old on NYC street
Aaron Judge among 6 Yankees to test positive for COVID-19
Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in Brooklyn
'Downtown Karen' accused of harassment, luring dog into street
New video shows suspect who stole child's scooter in Brooklyn
NY lawmaker against mandatory COVID vaccines for colleges
AccuWeather: Bringing the heat and more spotty storms
Show More
Tips to beat the heat amid rising summer temperatures
Man charged with hate crime in NYC subway slashing
COVID Updates: 1,000 new cases every hour in the US
Mount Vernon declares state of emergency over unpaid bills
Devastating Europe flooding leaves at least 110 dead
More TOP STORIES News