Monster Jam returns as MetLife Stadium's 1st 100% capacity event since pandemic began

The event will have the largest capacity in the Tri-State Area in well over a year.
Spectators will not be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination.
Tailgating will also be allowed.
They are the same protocols that have been put in place for upcoming New York Jets and Giants games.
Monster Jam, with more fans than any concerts or sports thus far, promises to be an action-packed motorsports experience for entire families.
Drivers in 12,000 pound trucks will go head to head for points in freestyle, skills and racing competitions -- with fans being able to vote for their favorites right from their seat.
The high-octane experience features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement, with fan favorites such as Grave Digger, Megalodon, Max-D, Bakugan Dragonoid, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, and Monster Energy scheduled to compete.
Reporters were offered a preview ahead of the event, invited to truck practice in East Rutherford on Friday.
Tickets for both the MetLife Stadium and The Prudential Center events are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.
