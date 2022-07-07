Reward offered, Gov. Hochul meets with faith leaders after Long Island mosque arson

Fire outside Long Island mosque investigated as possible hate crime

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are now offering a $5,000 reward for information on a potential hate crime arson at a mosque in Ronkonkoma.

Police believe two people threw something similar to a Molotov cocktail at the Masjid Fatima Al-Zahra Mosque's sacred crescent moon symbol.

"I hear an explosion like there's no tomorrow, so very very loud," Imam Ahmed Ibrahim said. "I turn around from the window and I found the crescent in a flame, a big flame."

An "ignited device" was either placed at or thrown at the religious sign on the Lake Shore Road property, police have determined.

"It is so sad," Ibrahim said. "Hopefully, he's caught. Hopefully, he gets what he deserves. Hopefully, he explains why he did that."

Ibrahim said the mosque opened three years ago and that religious leaders put up the moon in April in celebration of Ramadan.

Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives are investigating the incident.

"I'm disgusted," Suffolk County Police Chief Rodney Harrisons said. "A hate crime toward the Muslim Islamic community is a hate crime against all Suffolk County residents, and this is something that everybody should be angry about."

Governor Kathy Hochul met with faith leaders Thursday morning.

The mosque building was not damaged, and no one was injured.

"As American Muslims, we are very proud of July 4th," said Hassan Ahmed, of the Suffolk County Anti-Bias Council. "To have a hate crime perpetrating on a mosque that stands for peace a place of worship, it should be unacceptable."

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area, including at Lt. Michael Murphy Memorial Park, between 10 p.m. and midnight on July 3 to call police.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

