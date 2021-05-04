coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Mount Sinai sending ventilators, PPE to India

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mount Sinai Hospital is sending life-saving equipment to India as COVID-19 cases surge there.

On Monday, the hospital packed up 25 ventilators and 100 sleep apnea machines that were converted to ventilators.

Medical facilities across India are receiving the devices as well as PPE and oxygen supplies.

Dr. Ash Tewari says it all began when Mount Sinai released equipment and gave him the go-ahead to send it to places in need.

From there he began acquiring as many supplies as he could and building a network of people in the U.S. and India to help distribute them.

"I think it's very small to kind of help, which we are doing, and hopefully people will get inspired and they will try to acquire more of this equipment to help them in India right now," Dr. Tewari said.

The shipment is expected to arrive in Mumbai sometime Tuesday.

From there, supplies will be dispersed to hospitals across the country.

ALSO READ | Allergist explains why pollen levels are so high and how to find relief
If you're suffering from spring allergies you are not alone. The first week in May is historically the worst time of the year for pollen levels in New York City.



