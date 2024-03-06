MTA Hero: General superintendent keeps people safe by maintaining subway fire suppression systems

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Birum Marke who is now celebrating 18 years with the company.

Marke is the General Superintendent of Facilities for New York City, where he also leads the fire suppression team in the subway system.

His job is to test and maintain the systems that could help put out a fire, which is over1,600 pieces of equipment that could save someone's life.

Marke says that his tenure with the MTA have given him perspective on what it takes to run a system 24/7.

