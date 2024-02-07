  • Watch Now
MTA Hero: Group Station Superintendent Victor Rodriguez oversees NYC Transit with a smile

Heather O'Rourke Image
ByHeather O'Rourke WABC logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 11:42AM
Victor Rodriguez is going into his 30th year with the MTA.
WABC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Victor Rodriguez, a group station superintendent with New York City transit.

Rodriguez is going into his 30th year with the MTA.

He oversees more than 20 subway stations from Canal Street on the A line to 96th street on the C line.

Rodriguez takes pride in helping customers get where they have to go.

Those who work with him say he helps motivate and inspire others.

