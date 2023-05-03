Javier's co-workers often call him "smiley" because his personality and attitude are so contagious. Heather O'Rourke has details.

MTA Hero Javier Loaiza, also known as 'Smiley', happily greets riders at his station in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero always has a smile on his face.

Javier Loaiza is a customer service agent at the Coney Island Stillwell Avenue Station in Brooklyn.

He's been on the job for three years and is part of the MTA's initiative to get customer service agents out of the booth and into the station to better assist riders.

Javier's co-workers often call him "smiley" because his personality and attitude are so contagious.

He says a simple smile can help change a person's day.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.