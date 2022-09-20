MTA will install cameras in every subway train car to curb crime, increase safety

"No one should ever have fear when they're simply going to school on the subways, on our trains, or going to their jobs," Gov. Hochul said, announcing the new cameras.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA will put surveillance cameras in every subway train in a multi-million dollar initiative that they hope will make riders feel safer.

There will soon be two cameras in all 6,455 subway train cars after the transit authority conducted a pilot program in 100 subway cars over the summer.

Governor Kathy Hochul joined MTA officials to announce the initiative saying all riders should feel safe when commuting.

"No one should ever have fear when they're simply going to school on the subways, on our trains, or going to their jobs," Hochul said.

The $5.5 million expansion was made possible with grant money from the federal government and the MTA's Subway Action Plan.

The cameras are not connected to a central server and cannot be monitored 24/7.

Instead, police will be able to pull evidence of a crime or other incidents after they're reported.

The MTA will post signs to let riders know the train cars are being monitored.

There are already multiple cameras in MTA buses and on most commuter railroad trains.

