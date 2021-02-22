Coronavirus News: Some COVID vaccine dosages at Jones Beach improperly stored, new shots scheduled

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10351919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Young women in Florida arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination but were turned away, a Florida health official said Thursday.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Some COVID vaccines administered on one day at New York state's mass vaccination site at Jones Beach State Park had exceeded the permitted temperature.All those who received the improperly stored vaccine on February 15 have been notified and have had a new shot rescheduled.There is no health risk from receiving the ineffective shot.An official explained to Eyewitness News that it was an honest mistake.The vaccine was being transported in insulated coolers to waiting cars on a particularly cold day when a worker noticed the temperature in one cooler dropping close to the lower threshold.The well-intentioned worker attempted to increase the temperature, and it inadvertently exceeded the upper threshold.The affected cooler served less than 10% of the people vaccinated that day.New York State Department of Health spokesperson Jill Montag issued a statement saying,"New Yorkers' health and safety is our top priority, and due to this vaccine's very specific temperature sensitivity, we have a process in place to identify if any temperature excursions occur. This process worked, allowing us to quickly pinpoint this issue, identify the extremely small number of individuals impacted, and immediately begin taking action. The Department of Health has determined there was no health risk to New Yorkers, and we have contacted everyone involved to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible."