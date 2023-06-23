Leslie Jordan, Terrence McNally and Gloria Allen were among the 2023 inductees to the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor at the historic Stonewall Inn.

7 LGBTQ+ icons posthumously inducted to the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor at Stonewall Inn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Pride Month is not just about celebrating today's trailblazers, but also recognizing the work of activists in the past.

An induction ceremony was held at the historic Stonewall Inn on Thursday to do just that.

The National LGBTQ Wall of Honor is designed to posthumously celebrate and acknowledge those who played crucial roles in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

This year's seven inductees are:

-Leslie Jordan

-Terrence McNally

-Achebe Betty Powell

-J. Frederick "Fritz" Lohman

-Darcell XV

-Heklina

-Gloria Allen

They join a living memorial that features icons like Harvey Milk, Keith Haring and Marsha P. Johnson.

For more about this year's honorees visit the National LGBTQ Task Force.

The National LGBTQ Task Force is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The organization works to advance freedom, justice and equity for all LGBTQ+ people.

