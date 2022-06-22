The Eyewitness News Vault: Nelson Mandela visits New York in 1990

The momentous visit of Nelson Mandela to New York City in June 1990 was one of those experiences anyone who lived through it forever remembers -- even if you just watched it on TV.Thirty two years later, you can relive the magic exactly as it happened. We've opened up Channel 7's vault to show you how the Eyewitness News team covered the historic visit between June 20 and 22, including his visits to Yankee Stadium, the World Trade Center and much more.Watch out for familiar faces from our team, and keep an eye out in those crowds! You might spot somebody you know!