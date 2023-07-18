Multiple drivers rescued from cars as flooding hits New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people had to be rescued from cars that became trapped in flooding in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Officials told Eyewitness News that at least three people were trapped in their cars or lost their cars in the floodwaters.

The fire department said the sheriff's department even pulled a child from a car that was stuck in the flooding.

Residents said vehicles were lifted and turned by the force of the water in a flash.

A woman even lost her 3-month-old son when he slipped out of her arms while trying to escape.

Her husband said the baby swallowed water when he went under and was rushed to the hospital.

Police said Jersey Ave. between Taylor Square and Van Dyke Ave. were closed due to flooding and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of the Tri-State area as storms moved through the region.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

