Police investigating after noose found hanging in yard of New Jersey home

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey -- Police are investigating after a noose was found in front of a home in a residential neighborhood in Bergen County on Saturday night.Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso said that he was notified by the family, saying that they discovered the noose hanging from a tree outside their house. The family also contacted police."It's really upsetting to see - we have a very diverse town here in Fair Lawn, and I do believe there are some people who don't like that, you know, they don't like the diversity and they don't like the fact that we celebrate diversity," Peluso said, "and sorry to them - this is their community, because we're proud of who we are, and we're proud of where we're going today."Peluso admitted that some may not embrace diversity, and that mindset needs to stop."Throughout Jersey, in the nation, we're seeing a lot of hate crimes - and we have to speak up against. And that's something that, you know I'm doing as mayor, and what I've heard from people in other towns who have seen similar things," he added.Fair Lawn police are conducting an investigation with the prosecutor's office to find out who hung the noose.----------