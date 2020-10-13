reopen new jersey

Some indoor sports can resume in NJ - here are the restrictions

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Some indoor sports can resume at a limited capacity in New Jersey, a new order signed by Governor Murphy announced.

The order allows no-contact practices and competitions that are conducted indoors to be at the current indoor gathering limit of 25% capacity. The limit cannot exceed 25 people or be smaller than 10 people.

If the number of people who are necessary for practice or competition (such as players, coaches, or referees) is greater than 25, then the competition may proceed as long as spectators and those not necessary are not present.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for our student-athletes, support staff, and school communities," said Governor Murphy. "After consulting stakeholders and medical experts, we have concluded that, with proper public health and safety protocols in place, indoor sports may now resume in a way that protects players, coaches, and staff."

Facilities and participants must abide by a number of health and safety protocols outlined by the Department of Health, such as screenings for athletes, coaches, and staff; limitations on equipment sharing; and requirements for disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and equipment.

Sports under the oversight of either the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association or the NCAA must continue to abide by those associations' rules.

