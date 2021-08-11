coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: At least one school district plans to fight mask mandate

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WABC) -- At least one New Jersey school district plans to fight a mask mandate the state's mask mandate for schools.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that everyone in schools educating kindergartners through 12th graders must wear masks while in school buildings, but Wall Township is giving pushback.

"We developed a letter to encourage the governor to rescind his Executive Order 251 and put the control back into the local districts where it belongs," Wall Township Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio said.

13-year-old Dyllan got his COVID vaccine Wednesday at a drive-up vaccination site in Kearny.

"I think it's good because it keeps my family and me safe," Dyllan said.

New Jersey reported 1,569 new positive tests on Tuesday, the most announced in one day since the end of April.

Hudson County is listed as high risk of transmission for COVID and is deep into its campaign to get students, teachers, and staff vaccinated.

"It's clear that if you're vaccinated you have a much less likely chance to get the virus. We are seeing some breakthrough infections, but they are very minimal. So just getting these kids vaccinated, it protects not only the kids, but the kids are going to be in school, should they becoming home, it protects the people at home," Deputy Hudson County Administrator David Drumeler said.

Hudson County is seeing a rise in cases primarily because of the delta variant.

Hospitalizations are on the rise and the number of cases are going up weekly and increasingly affecting more people under age 50.

Hoboken University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Rimmer said the numbers are concerning, especially as we head towards the start of school.

"We're seeing a younger populace being affected with delta, it's far more transmissible than previous variants, and we have our work cut out for us, really, to get the remaining population vaccinated," Rimmer said.

