Gov. Phil Murphy to hold briefing on New Jersey school safety ahead of first day of class

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy is holding a briefing on safety at New Jersey schools as students, teachers, and staff prepare for the first day of class.

The first day for New Jersey public schools will be Thursday, September 8.

Many students in Connecticut and on Long Island headed back to school Monday.

Teachers and staff at the Jericho Union Free School District in Nassau County welcomed back students.

Meanwhile, as school districts across Connecticut headed back, they faced challenges like teacher and bus driver shortages.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, Superintendent Dr. Tamu Lucero, and other state officials were in attendance as Stamford High School reopened.

The Connecticut Education Association, which advocates for students, teachers, and public education, said as of a few weeks ago, there were still a number of districts that had positions they needed to fill.

According to the Connecticut Department of Education website, there was a shortage of math, science, and world languages teachers last year, as well as other positions, like librarians, media specialists, speech pathologists, and psychologists.

The Connecticut School Transportation Association held a bus driver recruitment week recently, with the hope of finding candidates.

The executive director of the CEA said schools need to provide necessary resources for teachers and offer competitive salaries.

