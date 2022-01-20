NJ COVID Omicron update: Vaccines, boosters now required for health care, high-risk workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11487963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Free COVID tests are now available, delivered by USPS, but doubts persist.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday requiring workers in health care and high-risk settings to be fully vaccinated and boosted.The order does not allow for a test-out option.For those in the health care community who are still unvaccinated, they now have until Jan. 22 to get their first vaccine dose.Those who work in high-risk living facilities, such as prisons, have until Feb. 28 to get their first dose."The science tells us that it's no longer good enough to just receive your primary series as being boosted is necessary to protect yourself and those around you," Murphy said. "Therefore everyone who works in these settings is now also required to get their booster. If you're currently eligible but haven't gotten it, please go get it."Murphy says there are no plans to expand the vaccine and booster mandate beyond health care workers and those working in high-risk settings."The resilience of New Jersey's healthcare workforce and the safety of the patients and long-term care residents they serve is paramount," said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. "Health care workers are on the frontline serving our most vulnerable so it is critical that they get booster shots to protect not only themselves and their families but those they care for every day."-Acute, pediatric, inpatient rehabilitation, and psychiatric hospitals, including specialty hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers-Long-term care facilities, including the state veterans homes-Intermediate care facilities, including the state developmental centers-Residential detox, short-term and long-term residential substance abuse disorder treatment facilities-Clinic-based settings like ambulatory care, urgent care clinics, dialysis centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers, family planning sites, and opioid treatment programs-Community-based health care settings including Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, and pediatric and adult medical day care programs-Licensed home health agencies and registered health care service firms operating within the state-State and county correctional facilities-Secure care facilities and residential community homes operated by the Juvenile Justice Commission-Licensed community residences for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI)-Licensed community residences for adults with mental illness-Certified day programs for individuals with IDD and TBI; and-Group homes and psychiatric community homes licensed by DCF