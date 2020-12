Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC prepares for unusual New Year's Eve in Times Square

EMBED >More News Videos Kemberly Richardson reports on the security on New Year's Eve.

EMBED >More News Videos Police want to identify the group of bicyclists caught on surveillance video who surrounded a BMW and attacked the vehicle with the driver inside at 21st and 5th in Flatiron, NYC.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Usually a million people pack Times Square on New Year's Eve, but this is not a usual year.There's not going to be any people allowed there Thursday night due to the coronavirus pandemic. Street closures have already gone into effect , but by 3 p.m. they'll have all of Times Square closed from 41st to 49th and 6th to 8th Avenue.The NYPD says since there's not going to be any spectators allowed, they've reduced the number of cops normally here by 80%.However, that still means hundreds of police officers in Times Square moving people along, making sure nobody stops to try and sneak a peek.They are urging you to stay home and watch it on TV."If you think you're going to be able to stand there and watch the ball, you're mistaken," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. "Don't come. Watch it on home. It'll be a spectacular television show. Next year, we'll all gather together and we'll fill Times Square, but this year, don't even attempt to come down there to watch it."In any event, the crystal ball is in place, the entertainment is booked, you'll just have to watch it on TV.