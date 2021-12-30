weather or not

Confetti Master of Times Square shares the art and science behind the paper blizzard

EMBED <>More Videos

Times Square Confetti Master explains science of his paper blizzard

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here at "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," we're used to covering things like the science behind blizzards. But what about the science behind the epic storm we are expecting to hit Times Square on Jan. 1?

This is a storm we can predict with exact precision, and it strikes but once a year. Yes, we're talking about the Confetti Blizzard, which is the product of one man's vision and creativity.

Meet Treb Heining, the Confetti Master of New Year's Eve. He and his crew of merrymakers dump more than 3,000 pounds of colorful confetti - each and every scrap by hand - over Times Square.

But for something that seems so straightforward, there is a lot of science that goes into it, and yes, understanding weather plays a big part.

Heining sits down with Lee and explains how it all works, and how a job creating fanciful balloon displays morphed into one of the most festive gigs in the world - making it rain paper over hundreds of thousands of people on the most hopeful moment of the year.

***

You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, did you know you can catch "Weather or Not" on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of "Weather or Not."

Watch the confetti fly! Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squarenew year's eveentertainmenttimes squarenew year's rockin' evenyc weatherpartyballoonweather or not
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER OR NOT
Snow, fire, flooding: Extremes marked the year in Tri-State weather
Weather or Not: 7 ways climate change is affecting your life
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Weather or Not: How to see next meteor shower, full moon, more
TOP STORIES
Mayor-elect Adams lays out his plan to deal with surge in COVID cases
3 NYC subway lines suspended due to COVID staffing shortages
Woman spends hours in plane bathroom after testing positive for COVID
What to know about stimulus checks, federal aid in 2022
CDC: 'Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status'
Flu, cold or COVID? How to respond to symptoms
7 NJ school districts switching to remote learning amid COVID spike
Show More
AccuWeather: Morning fog and mild before ball drop
COVID Updates: FDA approves another at-home test as virus surges
New York Knicks' Julius Randle enters NBA's health and safety proto...
Firefighters line Staten Island street for funeral of FDNY lieutenant
NYPD gives security update on New Year's Eve in Times Square
More TOP STORIES News