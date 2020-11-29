COVID NYC: De Blasio announces schools will begin phased reopening Dec. 7

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will reopen its school system to in-person learning with a phased approach beginning in early-December.The announcement marks a major policy reversal for the nation's largest school system, just 10 days after de Blasio, a Democrat, announced that schools were shutting down because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.Some elementary schools and pre-kindergarten programs will resume classes on December 7, a week from Monday, the mayor said. Others will take longer to reopen their doors.According to the mayor's breakdown, 3-K, Pre-K and grades K-5 will return to in-person learning on December 7.D75 schools that cater to students with disabilities will return to in-person learning on Thursday, December 10.The plan for reopening middle and high schools is still being developed, de Blasio said.Meanwhile, the mayor said schools in Staten Island's orange zone will need to meet the state's criteria to reopen. He says he's hopeful they will also reopen the week of December 7.The mayor says the immediate focus is on younger grades, because of the large number of tests that will be required under the new weekly plan."We feel confident that we can keep schools safe," he said.About 190,000 students will be eligible to return to classrooms in the first round of reopening, just a fraction of the more than 1 million total pupils in the system.The great majority of parents have opted to have their kids learn remotely by computer.De Blasio said that many of those returning in person will be able to attend five days of class a week, up from one to three days previously, which is now the preferred learning model.Elementary school students attending in person will be required to undergo frequent testing for the virus.Previously, the city had set a target of testing 20% of teachers and students in each school building once a month. Now, the testing will be weekly.The mayor said the city was doing away with its previous trigger for closing schools, which was when 3% or more of the virus tests conducted in the city over a seven-day period came back positive.New York City exceeded that threshold early in November, and things have slightly worsened since then.More than 9,300 New York City residents have tested positive for the virus over the past seven days.