COVID NY News: Court system to fire over 100 employees for no proof of vaccination

Out of the 156 employees notified last month that they had not complied and were deemed "unfit for service," 103 will be sent termination letters Thursday.
Of the rest, one employee resigned and 11 said they would retire. The remaining chose to comply.
ALSO READ | Yankees fans struck by lightning at game in Florida
Additionally, a judge on the state's top court will be referred to a disciplinary commission and removed from the bench. Initially, the court system said four judges were in non-compliance.
The Office of Court Administration cannot fire the judges but can refer them to the Commission on Judicial Conduct, which can remove them.
"We had made it clear from the outset that any Judge not in and continuing not to be in compliance subjects themselves to a referral to the Commission on Judicial Conduct for their determination," the Office of Court Administration said in a statement.
ALSO READ | Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of Bronx grocery store
One judge was widely reported to be Jenny Rivera, an associate judge on the New York Court of Appeals, the state's top court. She has been appearing at hearings by video rather than sitting alongside her colleagues in their Albany courtroom.
The courts system employs more than 15,000 staff members and 3,000 judges.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question