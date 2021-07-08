weather

Power concerns on Long Island as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Long Island, coastal New Jersey and Connecticut
Tracking Elsa | LIVE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With Tropical Storm Warnings now in effect for nearly the entire East Coast, preparations are well underway on Long Island for whatever Elsa brings.

Along the north shore in Port Washington where trees have toppled in prior storms causing major power outages, PSEG was out in full force on Thursday.

In Roosevelt and the town of Hempstead, crews cleared out storm drains to curtail possible street flooding.

In Long Beach, residents are eyeing the surf and the potential for flooding.

"I just have my pumps ready for the basement, ususally have a little bit of flooding. I'm all prepared," said resident Vish Das.

High tide happens at 9:11 a.m. on Friday along the South Shore, which officials are concerned about.

Residents in Nassau and Suffolk counties also know high winds can easily bring down trees and topple power lines.

The question everyone is asking ahead of Elsa's arrival is this: Will PSEG on Long Island do a better job responding to this storm than it did with Isaias last August?

The utility faced widespread criticism over its response.

The storm knocked out power for days to more than 500,000 Long Islanders. And adding to the frustration?

The phone lines crashed, with many ratepayers unable to even call in and report an outage, let alone find out when the power would come back on.

PSEG, already coping with outages from Tuesday's storms in New Jersey, is preparing to respond to whatever Elsa brings.

Residents on Long Island are demanding PSEG do a better job of responding than it did during Isaias last August.



Last year, the Long Island Power Authority filed a $70 million lawsuit against PSEG on behalf of customers, blaming the failures on mismanagement and incompetence.

But now, according to multiple reports, the two sides are working on a smaller settlement that would see the power authority actually renew PSEG's contract until 2025.

The utility says it is ready for this storm, testing its systems and adding additional crews to quickly get the power restored should it go out.

"PSEG has additional personnel ready to respond and we're performing system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies. We encourage our customers to prepare as well," said Jack Bridges, PSEG's vice president, Electric Operations.

Safety Tips:
Downed wires should always be considered "live." Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, and don't go near the pole or anything touching the line. Immediately call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) to report downed wires and dial 911 if an imminent hazard exists.
Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over - and don't stand near - downed power lines.

Downed lines can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.
To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

