COVID Omicron NY: 40 hospitals stop elective surgeries due to low bed capacity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dozens of hospitals in New York have been ordered to stop elective surgeries due to low bed capacity.The New York State Department of Health made the announcement on Saturday, which ordered 40 hospitals, mainly in the central and western regions, to stop non-essential, non-urgent elective surgeries after meeting the state's threshold for low-capacity facilities.The order means that impacted hospitals must turn away these types of procedures for a minimum of two weeks."We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge," Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said.This comes amid a rise in COVID hospitalizations throughout the state.On Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported 11,843 total hospitalizations due to COVID, marking an increase of 295.New York also reported a statewide positivity rate of 21.17% along with 90,132 positive COVID cases.Hochul urged parents to get their children vaccinated, saying that it's the key to the beating back the winter COVID surge along with the vaccine and booster."Our vaccination rate among children is still too low. parents and guardians don't delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. It's safe and widely available," Hochul said. "This is the one of the best ways to keep our numbers down, as well as wearing a mask and staying home if sick."Faxton-St Luke's Healthcare St Luke's DivisionMary Imogene Bassett HospitalSt. Mary's HealthcareA.O. Fox Memorial HospitalCobleskill Regional HospitalLittle Falls HospitalNathan Littauer HospitalRome Memorial Hospital, IncSt Elizabeth Medical CenterSt. Mary's Healthcare - Amsterdam Memorial CampusF.F. Thompson HospitalGeneva General HospitalNewark-Wayne Community HospitalRochester General HospitalThe Unity Hospital of RochesterUnited Memorial Medical Center North Street CampusClifton Springs Hospital and ClinicHighland HospitalMedina Memorial HospitalNicholas H. Noyes Memorial HospitalSoldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital of Yates County IncStrong Memorial HospitalWyoming County Community HospitalCrouse HospitalOneida Health HospitalOswego HospitalSt. Joseph's Hospital Health CenterUniversity Hospital SUNY Health Science CenterUPSTATE University Hospital at Community GeneralAuburn Community HospitalCommunity Memorial Hospital IncGuthrie Cortland Medical CenterBrooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.Mount St Mary's Hospital and Health CenterErie County Medical CenterMercy Hospital of BuffaloSisters of Charity HospitalThe University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians HospitalBertrand Chaffee HospitalOlean General Hospital