COVID Omicron NY: 40 hospitals stop elective surgeries due to low bed capacity

The New York State Department of Health made the announcement on Saturday, which ordered 40 hospitals, mainly in the central and western regions, to stop non-essential, non-urgent elective surgeries after meeting the state's threshold for low-capacity facilities.
The order means that impacted hospitals must turn away these types of procedures for a minimum of two weeks.
"We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge," Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said.
RELATED | COVID hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for vaccines
This comes amid a rise in COVID hospitalizations throughout the state.
On Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported 11,843 total hospitalizations due to COVID, marking an increase of 295.
New York also reported a statewide positivity rate of 21.17% along with 90,132 positive COVID cases.
Hochul urged parents to get their children vaccinated, saying that it's the key to the beating back the winter COVID surge along with the vaccine and booster.
ALSO READ | NYC hospitals see surge in COVID-19 patients, more staff out sick
"Our vaccination rate among children is still too low. parents and guardians don't delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. It's safe and widely available," Hochul said. "This is the one of the best ways to keep our numbers down, as well as wearing a mask and staying home if sick."
See the full list of the hospitals that have been ordered to stop elective surgeries below:
Mohawk Valley Region:
Faxton-St Luke's Healthcare St Luke's Division
Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
St. Mary's Healthcare
A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital
Cobleskill Regional Hospital
Little Falls Hospital
Nathan Littauer Hospital
Rome Memorial Hospital, Inc
St Elizabeth Medical Center
St. Mary's Healthcare - Amsterdam Memorial Campus
Finger Lakes Region:
F.F. Thompson Hospital
Geneva General Hospital
Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
Rochester General Hospital
The Unity Hospital of Rochester
United Memorial Medical Center North Street Campus
Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic
Highland Hospital
Medina Memorial Hospital
Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital of Yates County Inc
Strong Memorial Hospital
Wyoming County Community Hospital
Central New York Region:
Crouse Hospital
Oneida Health Hospital
Oswego Hospital
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center
University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
UPSTATE University Hospital at Community General
Auburn Community Hospital
Community Memorial Hospital Inc
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
Impacted Hospitals in Other Regions:
Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.
Mount St Mary's Hospital and Health Center
Erie County Medical Center
Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
Sisters of Charity Hospital
The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
Olean General Hospital
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question