NYRR Team Championships returned to Central Park on Sunday for 1st time since 2019

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- The New York Road Runner Club held their Team Championships in Central Park for the first time since 2019.

The pandemic prevented racers from gathering together for the annual championship race the past couple of years, but on Sunday runners were able to reunite and compete for top bragging rights.

The city's top running teams came together to run a five-mile course through Central Park.

The teams represent runners of all ages and abilities from all five boroughs.

This year Marie-Ange Brumelot of Queens Distance Runners won the women's title with a time of 27:34.

Jacob Caswell of Front Runners New York completed the race in 26:00 winning the non-binary title this year.

And Marofit Mourad of the United Mexican Runners of New York won the men's title with a time of 24:34.

Teams that won their category titles were the Central Park Track Club, the Brooklyn Track Club, and the Front Runners of New York.

Anyone interested in joining a club or looking to participate in upcoming NYRR races can check out the organization's website.

