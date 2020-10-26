Coronavirus News: Newark mayor says city will take "serious measures" to combat spike

Today Newark had more COVID-19 cases than every other city in Essex County combined! We are witnessing a serious spike and tomorrow we will begin taking serious measures. Wear your mask! — Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) October 25, 2020

#COVID19 UPDATE: We're reporting 1,140 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 228,468.



We’re reporting four new confirmed deaths for a total of 14,496 lives lost.



This virus has not gone away. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands.https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/g1HnsGQXjR — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 25, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7340143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD has suspended an officer after a video posted to social media appears to show the cop using a speaker to say "Trump 2020" while on the job.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK (WABC) -- Newark "will begin taking serious measures" starting Monday as the city is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Ras Baraka said.On Twitter Sunday night Baraka said the number of cases reported in Newark was more than every other city in Essex County combined.A check of New Jersey's COVID-19 dashboard Sunday evening showed Essex County as a whole had reported 155 new cases to the state.Earlier in the day, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state saw a total of 1,140 new positive cases.It was the eighth day in a row that new daily cases topped 1,000 in the state.