Reopening New Jersey: Face mask enforcement steps up in Newark

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Starting Thursday, police in Newark will begin issuing summonses to those who do not wear a mask in outdoor public spaces.

It is part of the "Mask up, Newark!" promotion from the mayor and public safety director.

The rule follows an executive order from Governor Phil Murphy.

The spaces covered in the order include outdoor bars, beaches, boardwalks, and recreational businesses that have opened their outdoor areas.

