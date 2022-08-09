New Jersey transit riders can sound off on Newark Penn Station improvements at 1st public hearing

New Jersey transit riders will get the chance to sound off on the agency's plan to refurbish Newark Penn Station for the first time Tuesday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey transit riders will get the chance to sound off on the agency's plan to refurbish Newark Penn Station for the first time Tuesday.

The first of three public hearings will be held this afternoon.

The transit agency is spending $190 million to refurbish the 86-year-old station.

It will include updated amenities, pedestrian spaces, and infrastructure improvements.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the virtual public hearing can register at the New Jersey Transit Agency's website.

This comes after the MTA unveiled a portion of raised ceilings inside the corridors of Penn Station.

The improvements are part of a larger effort to redesign the transit hub and surrounding area.

RELATED | Officials hope Penn Station redesign will help improve safety for commuters

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip