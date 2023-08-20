A three-alarm fire burned through Grace Presbyterian Church on Grove Street in Montclair, New Jersey. Lucy Yang has the story.

Congregation holds Sunday services after New Jersey church destroyed in fire

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fire destroyed a church in Montclair, New Jersey last week, but that didn't stop the congregation from holding services on Sunday.

Members gathered outdoors on a lawn adjacent to Grace Presbyterian Church.

The 132-year-old church caught fire on Tuesday. The roof collapsed and there was extensive damage.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

"I was married here 54 years... still attend the church," said Ray Carnevale.

"My children were baptized there," said Antonio Argibay. "It's painful, very painful."

"This was my family of faith," said Julie Daidone.

The parishioners are far from alone -- several Presbyterian ministers in the area are offering support and whatever other help the congregation needs.

