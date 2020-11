NJ Coronavirus Update: New Jersey expected to increase restrictions on outdoor gatherings, youth sports

EMBED >More News Videos Toni Yates has more on the shocking discovery.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey is expected to reduce its outdoor gathering limit from 150 to 25, starting next Monday.Youth and high school indoor sports are also expected to be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.The high school indoor sports ban appears to most directly affect the NJSIAA ice hockey season.High school hockey practice was scheduled to start on Dec. 14, followed by competition on Jan. 4.If the indoor sports pause ends on Jan. 2, no other NJSIAA indoor sport will be impacted.Murphy joined governors of six other northeastern states earlier this month in a youth hockey interstate travel ban, in effect through at least Dec. 31. State officials said at the time that youth hockey was in their crosshairs, because of the spread associated with the activities surrounding the games, not the playing of the games themselves.On Sunday, Governor Murphy reported that the state had 3,851 new positive cases for a total of 334,114 cases.There were 13 new confirmed deaths for a total of 15,149 since the pandemic began.The governor asked residents on Twitter to "Take this pandemic seriously. Let's #FlattenTheCurve like we did last spring. Practice social distancing. Mask up."In Newark, a 10-day stay-at-home advisory took effect last Wednesday, with city leaders hoping to curb rising COVID-19 cases.The resurgence of the virus in New Jersey has been amplified in Newark, its largest city, and particularly in the Ironbound, the heart of the city's Spanish and Portuguese communities and the epicenter of Newark's nightlife.The test positivity rate has soared as high as 50% there recently, and stood at about 40% according to the most recent data furnished by the city. The overall rate in Newark is about 20%, about double the statewide rate.