Reopening New Jersey: Gyms may soon be on the road to reopen

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gyms in New Jersey remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Governor Murphy says the state may be getting closer to taking steps toward reopening.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state will watch New York's reopening of gyms process, which starts Monday.

"We have enormous regard for New York so the fact they are taking that step and understanding the basis they are making that decision and taking that step is a helpful data point," he said.

The decision will ultimately be what's best for New Jersey based on the state data, Murphy said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that gyms in New York state will be able to open as soon as Monday at 33% capacity.

Masks are required to be worn at all times, HVAC ventilation systems must be in place, and local government must complete inspections and have final say on indoor workout classes.

