reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: NJ indoor shopping malls reopen

NEW JERSEY -- Indoor portions of shopping malls in New Jersey are ope again Monday with strict guidelines, but don't expect Black Friday sized crowds.

"Malls are an undeniable part of New Jersey culture, and we want these businesses to get back up and running in a safe, responsible manner," Governor Phil Murphy said last week. "To keep our restart moving in the right direction, we ask New Jerseyans who wish to head out to the mall or any public setting to do so safely."

Retailers attached to malls but with outside entrances have been allowed to operate at a lower capacity, but since March, malls have remained closed.

Indoor stores are now allowed to operate with 50% capacity, people must wear masks, and social distancing guidelines must be met.

Restaurants inside the mall are allowed to offer take-out dining inside the mall and in-person service at outdoor areas outside the mall.

Retail kiosks in the mall are also open again, but they must ensure customers stay six feet apart.

All areas with communal seating had to be removed or cordoned off.

The following businesses that may be located within the indoor portions of shopping malls are to remain closed: gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks and arcades.

Later this week, casinos and indoor dining at restaurants are set to open Thursday at 25% capacity, according to Murphy.

Also opening Thursday are amusement and water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums and libraries.

CLICK HERE for more on New Jersey's reopening plan.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicphil murphycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphybusinesseconomymallshopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Mayor de Blasio gives update
Coronavirus Updates: NY records lowest deaths since March 15
Coronavirus Updates: 13 new NY deaths, less than 1% test positive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Mayor de Blasio gives update
3 slashed near Stonewall Inn, capping protests on Pride Day
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
AccuWeather: Monday starts clear
2 boats collide in fatal crash on Long Island
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
Show More
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3 in New Jersey
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday masses
More TOP STORIES News