Reopening New Jersey: NJ indoor shopping malls reopen

"Malls are an undeniable part of New Jersey culture, and we want these businesses to get back up and running in a safe, responsible manner," Governor Phil Murphy said last week. "To keep our restart moving in the right direction, we ask New Jerseyans who wish to head out to the mall or any public setting to do so safely."
Retailers attached to malls but with outside entrances have been allowed to operate at a lower capacity, but since March, malls have remained closed.
Indoor stores are now allowed to operate with 50% capacity, people must wear masks, and social distancing guidelines must be met.
Restaurants inside the mall are allowed to offer take-out dining inside the mall and in-person service at outdoor areas outside the mall.
Retail kiosks in the mall are also open again, but they must ensure customers stay six feet apart.
All areas with communal seating had to be removed or cordoned off.
The following businesses that may be located within the indoor portions of shopping malls are to remain closed: gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks and arcades.
Later this week, casinos and indoor dining at restaurants are set to open Thursday at 25% capacity, according to Murphy.
Also opening Thursday are amusement and water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums and libraries.
CLICK HERE for more on New Jersey's reopening plan.
