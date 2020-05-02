coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ parks, golf courses reopen under clear skies, warm weather

Stevens Park in Hoboken, N.J., is closed during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Ted Shaffrey)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey reopened its state parks and golf courses at sunrise Saturday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic prompted their closure early last month.

State officials have placed a few conditions placed on the reopening: parking lots at parks and courses must be capped at 50% capacity; playgrounds and restrooms at parks will be closed; picnics and other gatherings will not be permitted.

Officials will also be keeping an eye on social distancing.

"I'm happy at one level that we're able to take this step, but we will enforce this," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy said county governments have the authority to decide whether county parks will reopen, and some municipalities like Hoboken are not reopening all their parks just yet, saying they're not yet certain that public health is not being put at unnecessary risk.

As for golf courses, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Golf Association Kevin Purcell says the organization has been keeping golfers informed about the rules to reopening during this health crisis so they won't be ordered shuttered again.

