Reopening New Jersey: Guidance on reopening NJ schools expected Friday

The state's roughly 600 school districts, plus private schools, conducted remote lessons to end the academic year because of the outbreak.
It's unclear how the school year will resume, whether in person, remotely, or some combination of both.
Murphy added that districts will have flexibility to craft reopening plans.
WATCH: Gov. Murphy on upcoming schools announcement
On another matter, Governor Murphy said nearly 1,900 people likely died of COVID-19 in New Jersey but were not initially counted in the state's death toll, though they now will be.
Murphy said state health officials recently completed a review of thousands of death certificates of people who died with coronavirus symptoms despite not having been tested.
Those people likely died from COVID-19, Murphy said. The total amounted to 1,854 people, or about 14% of the overall death toll.
That means the combined death toll of those confirmed with the virus and suspected cases stands at 14,872, the governor said.
The overnight increase in positive cases grew by 406 to about 170,000 overall. There were 26 new deaths reported overnight, Murphy said.
