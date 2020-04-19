coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJTransit executive dies of COVID-19

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Raymond Kenny, who led rail operations for New Jersey Transit since January 2019, has died of complications due to coronavirus.

He began his career with the Long Island Rail Road as a ticket clerk in 1970 before rising through the ranks to become acting vice president.

The New Jersey transit President and CEO released a statement saying, 'Ray's reputation and experience in the industry are unparalleled.'

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News

Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthcoronavirus deathsnew jerseylirrnew jersey newslong island railroadnjtransit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Murphy: 'Blood on our hands' if stay at home order lifted
231 new deaths in NJ, but signs suggest crisis is plateauing
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
12-year-old birthday boy asks for donations for NJ soup kitchen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY marinas reopening amid signs of improvement
Police issue summons, make arrests at Brooklyn gathering
Weddings can take place remotely in New York, Cuomo says
AccuWeather: Turning milder Sunday
Broadway star to have leg amputated due to coronavirus, wife says
NJ family escapes massive car fire after delivering food to relative
Long Island nurse surprised with drive-by baby shower
Show More
North Shore Hospital discharges 1,000th COVID-19 patient
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Cuomo: NY may be past plateau, nursing homes now big concern
Curran hoping to reopen marinas, beaches as hospitalizations down
Decline in hospitalizations providing hope for CT, Lamont says
More TOP STORIES News