Coronavirus News: NJTransit executive dies of COVID-19

He began his career with the Long Island Rail Road as a ticket clerk in 1970 before rising through the ranks to become acting vice president.
The New Jersey transit President and CEO released a statement saying, 'Ray's reputation and experience in the industry are unparalleled.'
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county