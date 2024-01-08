Residents in flood-prone parts of New Jersey preparing for another round of storms

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Another winter storm is set to hit Tuesday and it is bringing concerns of widespread flooding for already flood-prone regions in the area.

A Flood Watch has already been issued for New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania ahead of the storm Tuesday into early Wednesday. The combination of 2"-4" of rain along with saturated ground and melting snowpack could mean particularly widespread flooding.

The combination of snow on the ground, surging warm air, heavy rain, and strong snow-eating winds will lead to a rapid runoff from Tuesday to Wednesday.

RELATED | Next winter storm to bring flood threat, wind to New York City, Tri-State

New Jersey officials are preparing for the potential major rain event amid concerns that the Passaic River could flood again.

It was late December, just days before Christmas, when the river over-spilled its banks from a deluge of rain.

It reached major flood stage at 21.5 feet and caused homes to flood and some residents needed high water rescues.

The Passaic River will start flooding once it reaches 19 feet and officials are expecting it to swell beyond that level again.

"We have DPW out right now trying to clear catch basins, specifically from the areas in town that we know flood, because right now they're covered in snow and that gives the water really nowhere to go," said Officer Stacy Chiarolanza with the Fairfield Police Department.

Those resources include setting up a sandbar filling station at the Fairfield Public Library and putting high-water rescue vehicles and barricades in position.

"Preparation is vital so we're getting all those resources delivered today, so we'll be a good 24 hours out before the storm starts, so just having everything here at our fingertips will really help us when rain actually does start," said Lt. R.J. Casedino with the Office of Emergency Management.

Another concern is that high winds are expected with the storm which could bring power outages.

RELATED | Rescuers come to aid of residents as Passaic River floods New Jersey communities

Janice Yu speaks to a young child who was rescued from a home in New Jersey after severe flooding.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.