Passaic River flood levels could exceed height from December storm: officials

A combo of 2"-4" of rain along with saturated ground and melting snowpack could mean widespread flooding

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Just weeks after a powerful coastal storm flooded the Passaic River for days, a major winter storm impacting the Tri-State could lead to even higher crest levels.

The Fairfield Police Department says they project the Passaic River to rise to 21.9 feet by Thursday at 1 a.m.

If those levels come to fruition, it would exceed the final crest height of 21.52 feet from the storm in December.

That storm flooded communities situated along the river, leading rescue crews to come to the aid of people trapped in their homes.

Sonia Rincon has the latest on flooding conditions in New Jersey.

While this week's storm is expected to move through quick, it could dump several inches of rain over a short period of time and lead to a repeat of flooding from the cresting river.

Officials are urging residents and business owners to avoid non-essential travel as many roadways will become impassable beginning Wednesday.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

Air Quality Tracker

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, and Dani Beckstrom on social media.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.