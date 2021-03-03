Northwell Health to administer 1st Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine on Long Island

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Northwell Health will be among the first health systems in the nation to administer the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine Wednesday.The third vaccine authorized for emergency use has shown 85% effective at preventing severe disease and will be administered to a patient being discharged after hospitalization at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.As a one-dose inoculation that can be stored at regular refrigerated temperatures and can stay viable for up to three months, the J&J vaccine is easier to transport, store and distribute than those produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.It will boost Northwell's capacity to vaccinate twice the number of people over the same period of time.Clinical trials confirmed that the J&J vaccine offers protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death that is comparable to the efficacy of the other vaccines.The beginning of March marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New York City.Since then, more than 514,000 people across the nation - nearly 48,000 of them New Yorkers - have died from the virus.The third vaccine helps add another tool to help fight the novel coronavirus.The vaccine started shipping from a Kentucky warehouse on Monday, with an initial 3.9 million doses expected to arrive at destinations across the country within 24 to 48 hours.The state of New York expects to receive 164,800 doses this week.